POSTPONED: Olympic Medalist Anthony Ervin to speak at Murray State University

Olympic gold medalist Anthony Ervin was set to speak at Murray State University on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. inside the Curris Center ballroom.

However, the event has been postponed.

Ervin is a U.S. Olympic gold medalist, former world record holder in the 50 meter freestyle and former world champion in the 50 and 100 meter freestyle.

The Campus Activities Board and the Student Government Association are working to reschedule the free event.

