Maple United Methodist Church to host fish, chicken dinner

The Maple United Methodist Church will be hosting a fish and chicken dinner.

This dinner will be on Friday, Jan 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a shoppe where homemade bread, crafts and a little of this and that can be bought.

The Maple United Methodist Church is located at 2441 Jean Ann Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.