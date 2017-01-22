Maple United Methodist Church to host fish, chicken dinner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Maple United Methodist Church to host fish, chicken dinner

The Maple United Methodist Church will be hosting a fish and chicken dinner.

This dinner will be on Friday, Jan 27  from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a shoppe where homemade bread, crafts and a little of this and that can be bought.

The Maple United Methodist Church is located at 2441 Jean Ann Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO.

