Paula Elfrink Scholarship established at SEMO

The Paula Elfrink Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Dr. John Elfrink of St. Louis, Missouri recently made a $1,200 gift to begin funding the award.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at SEMO majoring in elementary education, and who has been admitted into the teacher education program. Applicants must have financial need. The College of Education Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.

Paula Elfrink was a 1977 graduate of Southeast with a Bachelor of Science in Education (elementary education). She spent a very rewarding career in elementary education and particularly enjoyed working with students with difficult issues.

