Explore new craft projects at Rend Lake College this spring

Things are getting crafty at Rend Lake College this spring with four different workshops to help participants expand on their favorite skill or desire to learn something new.

Create items for the holidays, paint, crochet or make candles with RLC’s Community and Corporate Education Division.

Start thinking about gifts for Valentine’s Day, Easter and Mother’s Day with Crafting Through the Holidays.

Join instructor Kathee Frailey to make a candy bouquet in February, felt bunnies and lapel pins in April, and a cup and saucer flower arrangement in May for that special someone.

Each session costs $10, and a $10 supply fee. Enroll in a single session or choose all three.

The candy bouquet session will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Create felt bunnies and pins in the second session, to be held from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Arrange a cup and saucer flower gift during the last session, set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4. All sessions will be held at Benton Middle School.

Try your hand at painting with instructor Sharon Corn in Fun with Acrylics. No painting or drawing experience is necessary to create unique masterpieces to take home.

Each of the three sessions will paint with acrylics on a 16x20 stretched canvas.

Participants must be over the age of 10.

Each session costs $15, plus a $10 supply fee.

Enroll in one session or choose all three.

Paint a family tree from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, take an afternoon bicycle from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 or a hummingbird in flight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

Each session will be held in the Science Building, Room 116, on the Ina campus.

Learn to Crochet a crossbody bag with instructor Jessica Wright this spring.

While learning basic crochet stitches and techniques, Wright will focus instruction on reading patters, crocheting in the round and attaching pieces of crocheted work together.

By the end of the three-week course, participants will take home a completed, one-of-a-kind bag.

The workshop costs $45 and a supply list will be mailed at the time of registration.

The workshop will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays from March 20 through April 10 in the Learning Resource Center on the Ina campus.

In April, spend a morning learning to make Soy Candles with instructor Jim Taylor.

In this hands-on workshop, participants will make their own soy wax candles in a variety of colors and fragrances to take home.

The workshop costs $20, plus a $10 supply fee to the instructor.

The workshop will meet from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1 in the Science Building, Room 117, on the Ina campus.

To learn more about these workshops, or any others this spring, call (618)-437-5321, Ext. 1714.

Registration may be done in person, via phone call, or by emailing commcorped@rlc.edu.

