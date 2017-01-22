RECALL ALERT: Sierra Nevada recalls select beers due to possible glass packaging flaw

As of Sunday, January 22, Sierra Nevada has issued a select voluntary recall for certain 12-ounce Sierra Nevada beers which may contain a glass packaging flaw.

The list of beers includes:

Beer Camp Golden IPA

Pale Ale

Sidecar Orange Pale Ale

Tropical Torpedo

Nooner

Hop Hunter

Otra Vez

Torpedo Extra IPA in 12-ounce bottles

The recall comes after quality inspections at the company’s Mills River, North Carolina brewery detected a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, creating a risk for injury.

The recall applies to product purchased in the Midwest, Southern and East Coast states listed below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Vermont

Wisconsin

West Virginia.

The possibly contaminated beer has been shipped across all states in the Heartland.

“To date, we have not received any consumer reports of injuries resulting from the potentially affected bottles and we are working with our supplier to determine the root cause of the issue,” Mike Bennes, Chief Supply Chain Officer, said.

Sierra Nevada has stopped distributing all affected beer. The company is actively working with distributor and retail partners to remove this beer from retail shelves and hold any further shipments. Consumers who have purchased beer within the scope of this recall will be eligible for full compensation of the purchase price and are advised not to drink it and to dispose of the beer. A website has been set up for updates on the recall and to report purchase. No other Sierra Nevada products are affected by this recall.

Click here for more information on the voluntary recall.

