Man arrested on DUI charges in McCracken Co., KY

The bass player of 'The Temptations' died in Cape Girardeau after performing at the Show Me Center.
A man wanted after a police chase ended in a crash on Wednesday, April 19 is now in custody.
A Benton, Illinois woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Monday, April 24
For children who've experienced the loss of a loved one, finding a way to express their emotions is an important part of the healing process.
A Sikeston, Missouri business had to be evacuated after a fire on Tuesday, April 25.
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.
