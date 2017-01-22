Man arrested on DUI charges in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested on DUI charges in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man has been arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky after deputies found him driving under the influence.

The Sheriff's office says at just before 1 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22, deputies stopped 45-year-old Douglas Walker after showing signs of impairment and for violating traffic laws.

Walker failed field sobriety tests, and was found to be under the influence of prescription medication.

Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found several pills Walker did not have a prescription for.

Walker was arrested on charges including driving under the influence, possessing controlled substances, and speeding.

