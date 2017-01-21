Heartland scores 1/21/17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores 1/21/17

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
College basketball: 

EIU 71 Semo 62 (women's)

EIU 71 Semo 83 (men's) 

UNI 58 SIU 57 (men's) 

(24) South Carolina 69 (5) Kentucky 85 (men's) 

Ole Miss 75 Missouri 71 

High school basketball: 

- West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic (boys):

7th place: Anna-Jonesboro 53 Christopher 48 

5th place: Cairo 55 Carterville 50 

3rd place: Herrin 54 West Frankfort 35 

Championship: Marion 55 Eldorado 52 

St. Vincent 64 Hillsboro 72 

Semo Conference Wrestling: 

1. Jackson - 341.5 

2. Hillsboro - 275.5

3. Farmington - 246.5

4. Poplar Bluff - 243.5 

5. Ste. Genevieve - 216.5

6. Sikeston - 210

7. Windsor - 206.5

8. Dexter - 181.5

9. Cape Central - 118.5

10. Kennett - 96

11. North County - 78.5 

12. New Madrid County Central - 58 

13. Notre Dame 38.5 

