Mark Twain National Forest accepting applications for summer jobs

Teenagers who may want to work for the U.S. Forest service in the Mark Twain National Forest can now apply through the Youth Conservation Corps.

The Corps is a paid summer work program for male and female youths ages 15-18.

Applicants will be paid $7.56 per hour, for a 40-hour work week between May 30 through July 21.

There are openings at the Ava and Poplar Bluff Ranger Districts.

Applicants do not have to live in those areas, but need to be able to report to the job site every day.

The teen employees should be prepared for hard, physical work outside, rain or shine, and in rough terrain.

Interested applicants should complete the YCC application form and return it to the Forest Service office in Ava or Poplar Bluff, or to Jane Mobley, by April 17. Applications can be picked up and returned from the District Offices at:

Ava-Cassville-Willow Springs District Ranger

1103 South Jefferson

Ava, Missouri 65608

(417) 683-4428

Poplar Bluff District Ranger

1420 Maud, Poplar Bluff

Missouri 63901

(573) 785-1475

Applications can also be emailed upon request at jmobley@fs.fed.us. Completed applications may also be faxed at 573-996-7745 (Attn: Jane Mobley).

