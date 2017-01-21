Isle of Capri hosts gala to benefit Heartland cancer patients

Southeast Health debuted their First Annual Journey Gala on Saturday at the Isle of Capri. The gala event benefits cancer patients through the Southeast Health Cancer Care Fund.

More than a hundred people came out to the elaborately-themed Venetian Masquerade event, which featured special guest and actor/comedian Tom Green.

"Funds raised from this wonderful event will help provide for the special needs of our friends who are battling cancer, right here, close to home," Southeast Health Foundation Executive Director Patti Ranzini said.

Each year the foundation provides funding for transportation needs, lodging, nutritional supplements and more for patients.

"There is a lot of people in our community that really can't afford their care," Southeast Health President and CEO Ken Bateman said. "The funds that we raise tonight will stay local and will help them get the cancer care that they need. Also, tonight helps to educate our community in terms of cancer awareness."

Actor Tom Green also knows about cancer as he was diagnosed with testicular cancer years ago. Green beat the cancer and said it has changed his life for the better.

"As a cancer survivor, I realize how important it is to be aware of your health," Green said. "The early detection is very important. I wouldn't be alive today if I hadn't gone to the doctor and address my cancer immediately so awareness is key."

Green spoke at the gala event, talking about his personal side of his life while living with cancer. He also ended up starting his own fund to raise money for cancer research.

At the event was a silent auction and music by "Vote 4 Pedro."

