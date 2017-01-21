Sikeston native and 'America's Got Talent' winner in serious condition after crash

According to a crash report released by the MSHP, Neal E. Boyd, a Sikeston native and best known for winning the third season of America's Got Talent, is in serious condition after he and another passenger were in a car crash this morning in Scott County.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Saturday on northbound I-55 at the 89 mile marker, according to the report. The crash occurred after Boyd ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, went airborne and struck another tree.

Boyd, 41, was also accompanied by Esther R. Boyd, 62, also of Sikeston. Esther was also seriously injured. Both were transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Neal was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, but Esther was.

