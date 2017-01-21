5 reasons you're not seeing fitness results

Do you go to the gym day in and day out, but cannot seem to reach your fitness goals?

Local Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson shares 5 reasons you’re not getting the results you want.

The first big mistake is going in without a plan.

“There’s a lot of different apps you can get and websites you can go to that will give you a free 6 week or 12 week plan,” Crowson said. “There’s also great paid services where can you can get a little more access, access to a trainer and these can be all online.”

Crowson said next is accountability.

“It’s very important, especially if you’re they type of person that finds yourself slacking after a little while and you lose motivation, to have a workout partner or someone that holds you accountable,” Crowson said.

It is also vital to take a hard look at your diet.

“You can’t out-exercise a bad diet,” Crowson said. “Start logging your food for a while, be really aware of the food that you are putting in your mouth, and make sure you’re getting enough carbohydrates, you’re getting enough protein and healthy fats.”

Crowson said another thing that could be stunting your progress is using weights that are too light.

“This a problem, especially with women, for some reason a lot of women are afraid of using the heavier weights,” Crowson said. “If you want to change the shape of your body, the way to do that is through weightlifting because you can actually build muscle mass in the parts of your body that you want it, unlike fat where you can’t lose it anywhere you want. It just comes from all over.”

The last mistake is doing the same fitness routine all the time.

“I always say everything works, but nothing works forever,” Crowson said. “The ways you can change your workout…doing different exercises, more sets, heavier weight, longer rest time, anything that just throws a little more challenge at your body.”

If you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.