5 reasons you're not seeing fitness results

As of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24 power in Massac County has returned to normal.
Sheryl Ribbing was announced as the 2017 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member at Shawnee Community College.
Keeping the coal mining industry alive is a future some would like to see, like coal miner Bob Sandidge.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people died when a small crashed in central Missouri.
The Chicago aviation police officer who pulled a man off a United Airlines flight describes the man as physically and verbally combative during the incident.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
