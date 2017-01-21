Thousands of protesters march in Carbondale, IL for women's rights

“Fired up, ready to go, fired up, ready to go!"

That was the message protesters had as they chanted while marching the streets of Carbondale, IL.

Their message was loud and clear.

“We’re coming, get ready, we’re coming get ready," protesters yelled in a chant to those who they say plan to stand in their way of equality.

More than a thousand people marched the streets of Carbondale for women’s rights in solidarity, with the similar marches taking place across the nation.

“This is tremendous," Astrid Norman said. "This is the biggest crowd I’ve every seen in Carbondale and it makes me really proud to be here with everybody! The energy is electric, I’s wonderful!”

Women, men and children of all different backgrounds gathered with one voice and one goal in mind.

‘We want change," protester Nancy Maxwell said. "We want to see things change!”

Whether that change means equal pay, religious freedoms or holding government officials accountable, protesters said they will not continue to wait.

“We can’t be silent," protester Vickie Devenport said. "There are a lot of people who don’t believe in the message that Trump is sending and we’re saying it right now.”

“I think its great that we can stand together and speak with one voice,” protester Jennifer Smith said.

Protesters plan to do a different act of protest everyday during President Trump's first 100 days.

