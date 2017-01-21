Thousands of protesters march in Carbondale, IL for women's rights

As of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24 power in Massac County has returned to normal.
Sheryl Ribbing was announced as the 2017 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member at Shawnee Community College.
Keeping the coal mining industry alive is a future some would like to see, like coal miner Bob Sandidge.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a small plane crashed in central Missouri but it was unclear if anyone was killed or injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people died when a small crashed in central Missouri.
The Chicago aviation police officer who pulled a man off a United Airlines flight describes the man as physically and verbally combative during the incident.
