Poplar Bluff police search for suspect in vehicle break-ins at TRC

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/ Facebook) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/ Facebook)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins at Three Rivers College. 

The suspect was captured on security footage. Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the man or his whereabouts to contact Patrolman David Perkins at (573)785-5776 ext 1346.

