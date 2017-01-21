Interactive art exhibit opens at UT Martin

Visitors to the University of Tennessee at Martin Fine Arts Gallery will soon be able to create their own artwork using sound and motion during an interactive display by guest artist Robbie Lynn Hunsinger.

The exhibit, called “Visible Sounds,” will open Jan. 31 and run through Feb. 11.

A public reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on opening night.

Visitors can use Wii remotes to “draw” geometric shapes and a virtual drum kit to create art with movement.

An audio exhibit also invites visitors to use a microphone to control animation with sound.

Hunsinger began her musical training at age five and started her professional career at 14.

She has since played with major orchestras and symphonies, both nationally and internationally.

“Visible Sounds” is a unique experience that provides engagement for all age groups. Children are especially encouraged to participate. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information, contact the UT Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts at (731)-881-7400.

