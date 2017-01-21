Marion, IL man facing arson charge after allegedly setting house - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion, IL man facing arson charge after allegedly setting house on fire

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Marion, Illinois man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to someone's home.

On January 20,at approximately 6:20 p.m. the Marion Police Department responded to the 400 block of E. Marion St. in reference to a fire at a home.

Before officers arrived, the resident was able to extinguish the fire which was set on the back porch of the home.

The victim observed a man running from the home, who he knew to be Roy D. Hall, 51, of Marion.

Hall was later arrested and has been initially charged with aggravated arson by the Marion Police Department.

Hall is being held at the Williamson County Jail pending formal charges.

