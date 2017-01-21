MSHP: Patton woman thrown from UTV seriously injured

A Patton, Missouri was injured after a utility terrain vehicle crashed in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, Jan. 20, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on County Road 465, about half a mile south of Route D.

According to an MSHP report, Mckayla Drum, 21, was a passenger in the UTV driven by, Landon Buessink, 19, of Cape Girardeau.

The report states Buessink lost control of the vehicle, which then went off the road, crashed into an embankment and overturned. Drum was thrown from the vehicle.

Drum was taken to a local hospital with "serious" injuries.

Buessink was not hurt in the crash.

