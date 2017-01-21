2.7 magnitude earthquake reported in Mississippi Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected in Mississippi County, Missouri on Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred around 10:30 a.m. around 12 miles east of Charleston, Mo.

There has been no report of any damage or injury.

