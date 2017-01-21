2.7 magnitude earthquake reported in Mississippi Co., MO

Keeping the coal mining industry alive is a future some would like to see, like coal miner Bob Sandidge.
Keeping the coal mining industry alive is a future some would like to see, like coal miner Bob Sandidge.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a small plane crashed in central Missouri but it was unclear if anyone was killed or injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people died when a small crashed in central Missouri.
The Chicago aviation police officer who pulled a man off a United Airlines flight describes the man as physically and verbally combative during the incident.
The Chicago aviation police officer who pulled a man off a United Airlines flight describes the man as physically and verbally combative during the incident.
The family of a Dexter, Missouri man is mourning after he was hit and killed in a crash with a Stoddard County sheriff's deputy on Saturday, April 22.
The family of a Dexter, Missouri man is mourning after he was hit and killed in a crash with a Stoddard County sheriff's deputy on Saturday, April 22.
The Murphysboro, Illinois Police Department is warning the public about attempted dog thefts.
The Murphysboro, Illinois Police Department is warning the public about attempted dog thefts.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Multiple injuries have been reported in a wreck on State Highway 103 east of Lufkin that involved a loaded chicken truck and seven other vehicles.
Multiple injuries have been reported in a wreck on State Highway 103 east of Lufkin that involved a loaded chicken truck and seven other vehicles.
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.