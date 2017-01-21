8 people indicted in connection to Mount Vernon murder investiga - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

8 people indicted in connection to Mount Vernon murder investigation

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
Curtis Devan Jr. (left); Dantrez Brown (right) (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department) Curtis Devan Jr. (left); Dantrez Brown (right) (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department)
Deon Frazer (left); Jarron Liddell (right) (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department) Deon Frazer (left); Jarron Liddell (right) (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department)
John Wells (left); Lamar Williams Jr. (right) (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department) John Wells (left); Lamar Williams Jr. (right) (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department)
LekeDrion Russell (left); Tony Feggins (right) (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department) LekeDrion Russell (left); Tony Feggins (right) (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Eight people now face felony charges in connection to the shooting death of a man in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted eight people on charges of first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder:

  • Curtis Devan Jr., 24
  • Dantrez Brown, 21
  • Deon Frazier, 18
  • Jarron Liddell, 22
  • John Wells, 20
  • Lamar Williams Jr., 19
  • Tony Feggins, 23
  • LekeDrion Russell, 18

All eight men are charged in connection to the shooting death of Deandray Jackson, 26.

Jackson was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 20.

Officers were called to the area of South 19th and Conger Streets at 5:43 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to police, Jackson was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Jackson is from California, but has family ties to Mount Vernon.

The Arrests of the Suspects

Lamar Williams was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Indiana on Feb. 17. He was initially considered a person of interest. He was initially arrested on a charge of petition to revoke probation from a reckless discharge of a firearm charge. That charge is not related to Jackson's death.

John F. Wells, 20, of Mt. Vernon was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 12:50 p.m. at a home in Bridgeton, Missouri.

LekeDrion Rusell was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal's Service in Springfield, Illinois on Jan. 30.

A 17-year-old and a 21-year-old are also in custody in connection to the deadly shooting.

According to Mt. Vernon police, the juvenile is being held on charges of robbery and mob action, but is not facing charges in connection to Jackson's murder.

Police said the 17-year-old was picked up on Monday, January 30.

According to investigators, Dantrez Brown, 21, was arrested on Jan. 24. He was originally arrested on a felony obstruction charge in relation to the shooting investigation.

    It takes a thief to break into your home without being caught. But tonight, two admitted burglars are going to help you keep your property, and your family safe. Do all the research you want about making your home burglar-proof. You won't be able to find what I tracked down when I went straight to the source. "I've been in houses in broad daylight while people were working next door", Robert Boyer tells me. Boyer sits in the Scott County Jail right now, accused in a ser...

    The National Weather Service in Paducah reports easter Hickman County, Kentucky had an EF1 tornado on Wednesday night, April 26.

    Immigration's been a hot button issue in Washington D-C, but today it was a cause for celebration in the Heartland..   Not one, not two, but 49 immigrants from all over the world became naturalized US citizens. It was an emotional experience for Andrea Lebeau. "A lot things happened today – I laughed, I cried. Very excited because I became an American citizen." Lebeau came from Hungary 11 years ago. She says she's happy to now call Carbondale home. Le...

