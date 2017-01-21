8 people indicted in connection to Mount Vernon murder investigation

Eight people now face felony charges in connection to the shooting death of a man in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted eight people on charges of first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder:

Curtis Devan Jr., 24

Dantrez Brown, 21

Deon Frazier, 18

Jarron Liddell, 22

John Wells, 20

Lamar Williams Jr., 19

Tony Feggins, 23

LekeDrion Russell, 18

All eight men are charged in connection to the shooting death of Deandray Jackson, 26.

Jackson was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 20.

Officers were called to the area of South 19th and Conger Streets at 5:43 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to police, Jackson was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Jackson is from California, but has family ties to Mount Vernon.

The Arrests of the Suspects

Lamar Williams was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Indiana on Feb. 17. He was initially considered a person of interest. He was initially arrested on a charge of petition to revoke probation from a reckless discharge of a firearm charge. That charge is not related to Jackson's death.

John F. Wells, 20, of Mt. Vernon was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 12:50 p.m. at a home in Bridgeton, Missouri.

LekeDrion Rusell was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal's Service in Springfield, Illinois on Jan. 30.

A 17-year-old and a 21-year-old are also in custody in connection to the deadly shooting.

According to Mt. Vernon police, the juvenile is being held on charges of robbery and mob action, but is not facing charges in connection to Jackson's murder.

Police said the 17-year-old was picked up on Monday, January 30.

According to investigators, Dantrez Brown, 21, was arrested on Jan. 24. He was originally arrested on a felony obstruction charge in relation to the shooting investigation.

