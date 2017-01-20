Inmate at Mississippi Co., MO jail facing charges for having weapon in jail

An East Prairie, Mo. man jailed on burglary and victim tampering charges now faces an additional charge after he was caught with dangerous contraband in the Mississippi County Detention Center.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the investigation began last week when Corrections Officer Faith Altamirano noticed inmate Van Lynn Owens, 47, of East Prairie, concealing a sharp instrument inside a general population area of the Mississippi County Detention Center.

A corrections officer seized the improvised knife and turned it over to a sergeant, who then submitted a report seeking charges against Owens.

Owens was already jailed on multiple burglary and victim tampering charges, and now faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon in a county jail.

As of press time, Owens remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $150,000.

