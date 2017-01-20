Suspect arrested in connection to death of 75-year-old woman in McCracken Co., KY

A homicide investigation is underway in McCracken County, Kentucky after authorities found a 75-year-old woman dead in her home on Monday, January 9.

A homicide investigation is underway in McCracken County, Kentucky after authorities found a 75-year-old woman dead in her home on Monday, January 9.

A homicide investigation into the death of a 75-year-old woman in McCracken Co., Kentucky has led to the arrest of her nephew.

According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, Edwin Ricky Hawes II, 48, called 911 at 11:42 a.m. on January 9 to report that he had found his aunt, Fredrika Harpole, 75, near the back door of the home and that she was unresponsive.

As first responders began arriving, it was determined that foul play was involved, and that she was dead, with severe trauma to her head.

Investigators also noted that the home had been partially ransacked.

The home was held for approximately 72 hours by the coroner’s office and sheriff’s detectives processing the crime scene, collecting evidence, and searching for clues. An autopsy conducted revealed that the victim died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

The murder weapon was believed to have been a hammer.

In interviews with Hawes and during the subsequent investigation, detectives learned that Hawes had not been truthful about many things he said in his statements to police.

The investigation also uncovered Hawes illegal prescription drug trafficking activity.

Investigators also learned during the investigation that the victim had stated that she believed that Hawes had been stealing from her.

Detectives also determined that the murder weapon had been disposed of by the suspect.

On January 18 at around 1 p.m., detectives arrested Hawes after obtaining an arrest warrant charging him with trafficking in a 2nd degree controlled substance (Hydrocodone).

After additional investigation, the suspect was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence late Friday afternoon.

Hawes told police the locations of the murder weapon, as well as clothing that he was wearing during the assault on his aunt.

He said he discarded these items after the murder and before calling 911.

Sheriff’s detectives have in fact recovered these items, from two different locations in rural southern McCracken County.

Hawes provided details about the murder that no one other than the investigators and the person responsible would have known.

The successful outcome of this investigation is a direct result of cooperation between the McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, McCracken County Coroner’s Office, the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab, the Paducah Police Department, and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.