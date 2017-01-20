Ranken Technical College expands into Perryville, MO

Ranken Technical College will expand to its new technical location in Perryville, Missouri on Monday, Jan. 23.

TG Missouri Corporation interns will be trained in their industrial engineering program.

Ranken chose Perryville as the most effective location after deliberations with the local community, businesses, industry leaders and Missouri's workforce investment officials.

The new location is due to partnerships between Ranken Technical College, TG Missouri Corporation, Glister-Mary Lee Corporation and Robinson Construction. Training programs will be held at 1205 Corporation Lane, next to TG Missouri Corporation's Perryville headquarters temporarily.

Later, Ranken plans to expand to a new facility across six to 12 acres.

"Perryville was an opportunity we could not overlook," Stan Shoun, President of Ranken Technical College said. "Many of our students come from the area. We know the workforce is there as well as the demand."

An open house is scheduled for April 8 for both industrial engineering and information technology programs. For more information, contact Dan Kania at dakania@ranken.edu.

