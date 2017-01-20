Brookport Elem. School receives donation for Reading Room

The Brookport Elementary School received a donation of CD players and reading material for their Reading Room.

On Thursday, January 19, members of the Beggs-Gurley VFW Auxiliary #5222 in Vienna, along with the post commander and another comrade, got to watch the teachers and students use the items.

The school received the donation through a Community Support Grant from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation.

