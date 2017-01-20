Brookport Elem. School receives donation for Reading Room - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brookport Elem. School receives donation for Reading Room

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Beggs-Gurley VFW Auxiliary Post No. 5222/Facebook) (Source: Beggs-Gurley VFW Auxiliary Post No. 5222/Facebook)
BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) -

The Brookport Elementary School received a donation of CD players and reading material for their Reading Room.

On Thursday, January 19, members of the Beggs-Gurley VFW Auxiliary #5222 in Vienna, along with the post commander and another comrade, got to watch the teachers and students use the items.

The school received the donation through a Community Support Grant from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation.

