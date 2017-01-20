MHP: Driver wrecks after falling asleep - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MHP: Driver wrecks after falling asleep

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)

A Cape Girardeau man who fell asleep at the wheel Friday morning ended up in a wreck, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

An online crash report says Serjio Restituyo, 25, fell asleep around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. 61 about three miles north of Jackson. His 1997 Dodge Caravan then rear-ended a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a Jackson man.

The driver of the Suburban went to the hospital with moderate injuries.  The crash report does not indicate that Restituyo was hurt.

Restituyo's vehicle was totaled. The Suburban received moderate damage.

