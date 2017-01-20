Sikeston DPS donates unused bicycles to Heartland veterans

According to Poplar Bluff Police, a man connected with a shooting that happened on Friday, April 21 turned himself in two days later on Sunday.
According to Poplar Bluff Police, a man connected with a shooting that happened on Friday, April 21 turned himself in two days later on Sunday.
Keeping a marriage going strong is a cause for celebration. One couple from Advance, Missouri celebrated 69 years together on Sunday, April 23.
Keeping a marriage going strong is a cause for celebration. One couple from Advance, Missouri celebrated 69 years together on Sunday, April 23.
Southeast Missouri State University's department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography was awarded a $422,524 grant in partnership with the University of Central Missouri and the Missouri State University to fund a three-year consortial "Mideast meets Midwest" program.
Southeast Missouri State University's department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography was awarded a $422,524 grant in partnership with the University of Central Missouri and the Missouri State University to fund a three-year consortial "Mideast meets Midwest" program.
The Lions Club of Sikeston will hold the 2nd Annual Sprockets in Spring Charity Bike Ride.
The Lions Club of Sikeston will hold the 2nd Annual Sprockets in Spring Charity Bike Ride.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.