Results are in for City of Miner logo design contest

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
(Design submitted by Adam Rhodes. Source: KFVS 12)
(Source: KFVS 12)
(Design submitted by Andrew McDowell. Source: KFVS 12)
MINER, MO (KFVS) -

City of Miner officials settled on two new logos following a public design contest.

The new city logos will feature graphic designs from Adam Rhodes of Bloomfield and Andrew McDowell of Sikeston.

City clerk Darrin Skinner says city council members and the mayor chose the two separate design entries for different aspects of the city.

One design will serve as the city logo for letterheads and the other will be featured on two welcome signs near city limits.

Each creator will receive $100 checks for their work at a special city council meeting on Friday.

Skinners says the city received hundreds of entries from designers all around the state.

