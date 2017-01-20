Handcrafted pens from Cape Girardeau given out at inaugural luncheon

Pens and letter openers crafted by a woodcraft business from Cape Girardeau, Missouri were given out at the inaugural luncheon.

The pens and letter openers were handcrafted by Ortmann Woodcraft. A Cape Girardeau small business that started the company just as a hobby.

"We like to say we make functional art," said Jon Ortmann. "Something that looks pretty, or gorgeous most of the time and you can use it every day."

It takes them less than 20 minutes to make a single pen and for the inauguration, they made around 500.

"It's what we do for fun," said Jon. "Because of the inauguration, we're pretty busy."

"It was an experience I'm sure that we'll never have again in the same capacity," said Debbie Ortmann. "It was just surreal, the whole time"

Most of the wood used by Jon and Debbie Ortmann came from fallen trees on farms in and around Cape Girardeau.

They feel honored to be asked to make the pens for the event.

"It kinda sends goosebumps down your spine," said Jon. "Thinking that some of the most important people in the United states are gonna be holding something you made."

Ortmann was invited to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration.

