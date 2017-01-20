Missouri representative, governor share lunch with President Trump

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith was on hand for Friday’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. which featured a special lunch with President Trump.

He had a front row seat during the ceremony and was able to grab some photos with former U.S. leaders.

Smith, who was recently appointed Conference Secretary in the U.S. House of Representative, also had the special honor of having lunch with President Trump during his first hours of the presidency.

"Not every day does a boy from southeast Missouri get to have lunch with the president of the United States but it was an honor and a great opportunity to let people know, we're not just fly-over country," Smith said in a phone interview from Washington.

Lunch attendees were limited to House of Representative and Senate leaders.

Invitees were able to bring a guest. Smith brought Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

“He’s a good dear friend and I thought it would be nice to have him here to celebrate the first new lunch with our president,” Smith said.

