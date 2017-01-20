SIUC to highlight 'education crisis' during Black History Month

Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus will focus on what organizers call the longstanding problems in black education during special presentations, exhibits and activities to celebrate Black History Month.
Those involved in planning events throughout the month of February say issues involving black education date back to the days of slavery, when it was unlawful for slaves to learn to read and write and when free blacks had to walk great distances in northern cities past white schools to attend classes in schools solely for black children. They note that racially separated schools and other disparities remained the norm in America for many years, whether by law, policy or practice.
Events begins at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium and first floor rotunda. The kickoff will feature a presentation by Elizabeth Lewin, interim associate chancellor for institutional diversity, along with information about upcoming events.
Darryl Scriven, associate professor of philosophy at Florida A & M University and co-founder of the African American Enrichment Institute, will lead the keynote presentation at 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the University Museum Auditorium at Faner Hall. The evening begins with the documentary “State of the Black College Student,” which explores from various angles the college experience of African American students, including college graduation rates, loan debt and acquisition of skills.
Like Scriven’s presentation, many of the February 2017 activities focus on enhancing the education process for African Americans. Daniel Booth, principal of Carbondale Community High School, will speak about “Empowering African Americans through Public Education” at 5 p.m. on Feb. 7 in Room 150 of the Student Services Building. He will share how African Americans can take advantage of public education to maximize their potential and realize their dreams and aspirations.
Films, panel discussions and round tables, special exhibits at Morris Library and the University Mall African American Museum and many other activities are planned during Black History Month 2017. Everything is open to the public and most events are free unless specified on the complete schedule, which can be found online.
Several veterans left Veterans Airport in Marion, Illinois early on Tuesday morning, April 25 for Washington, D.C.
Bee problems have been talked about more and more. Between humans killing them, food becoming more and more scarce to find, and mites it's been a real problem for some beekeepers to keep their hives healthy.
To make sure you don't miss a thing at Quilt Week 2017, we’ve put together a guide to the country's biggest quilt show.
On Tuesday, April 25, at about 11:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 was notified by Trigg County Dispatch that human remains had been located on Oak Grove Church Road.
On Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m. deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to an injury accident regarding a vehicle off the roadway in the trees.
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
