SIUC to highlight 'education crisis' during Black History Month

Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus will focus on what organizers call the longstanding problems in black education during special presentations, exhibits and activities to celebrate Black History Month.

Those involved in planning events throughout the month of February say issues involving black education date back to the days of slavery, when it was unlawful for slaves to learn to read and write and when free blacks had to walk great distances in northern cities past white schools to attend classes in schools solely for black children. They note that racially separated schools and other disparities remained the norm in America for many years, whether by law, policy or practice.

Events begins at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium and first floor rotunda. The kickoff will feature a presentation by Elizabeth Lewin, interim associate chancellor for institutional diversity, along with information about upcoming events.

Darryl Scriven, associate professor of philosophy at Florida A & M University and co-founder of the African American Enrichment Institute, will lead the keynote presentation at 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the University Museum Auditorium at Faner Hall. The evening begins with the documentary “State of the Black College Student,” which explores from various angles the college experience of African American students, including college graduation rates, loan debt and acquisition of skills.

Like Scriven’s presentation, many of the February 2017 activities focus on enhancing the education process for African Americans. Daniel Booth, principal of Carbondale Community High School, will speak about “Empowering African Americans through Public Education” at 5 p.m. on Feb. 7 in Room 150 of the Student Services Building. He will share how African Americans can take advantage of public education to maximize their potential and realize their dreams and aspirations.

Films, panel discussions and round tables, special exhibits at Morris Library and the University Mall African American Museum and many other activities are planned during Black History Month 2017. Everything is open to the public and most events are free unless specified on the complete schedule, which can be found online.

