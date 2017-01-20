Walmart stores in Caruthersville, Piedmont now closed permanently

Two Walmart stores in southeast Missouri are now closed. It comes three months after the retail giant first announced its plans.

Back in October, Walmart said it would be shuttering the stores in Caruthersville and Piedmont. The closing date given was Friday, January 20, 2017. However calls made by KFVS to both stores revealed they closed the week before.

Walmart said it considered several factors before deciding to close the stores, and it was hoping to relocate employees within the company. If that was not possible, the employees would be offered severance packages.

According to Walmart, the Piedmont store employed 75 people and opened in 1987. The Caruthersville store has 85 employees and opened its doors in 1977.

The Piedmont Chamber of Commerce said the next closest major shopping location is in Poplar Bluff or Fredericktown. Both are about a 40-minute drive. Stores closest to Caruthersville include one in Dyersburg about 22 miles away and one in Kennett that's about 23 miles away.

