Heartland Hoops Lineup for 1/20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops Lineup for 1/20

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Here is our Heartland Hoops lineup for Friday, January 20.

  • Scott Co. Central vs. East Prairie
  • Scott City vs.Oran
  • Graves Co. vs. Charleston
  • Caruthersville vs. Hayti
  • Sikeston vs. Kennett
  • Saxony Lutheran vs. Notre Dame
  • Doniphan vs. Cape Central
  • Carbondale vs. Paducah Tilghman

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly