Williamson Co., IL officials seeking help identifying man suspected of stealing wallet

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is asking for help from the public with identifying the suspect in a theft that occurred at the Dollar General store on Lake of Egypt Road.

On January 9, a customer at the store accidentally left his wallet on the checkout counter.

After a few minutes, the next customer began to check out. This customer then picked up the wallet and left the store with it.

The wallet is described as a black nylon wallet with the word “Veteran” printed on the outside, along with an Afghanistan service ribbon.

Anyone with information on the identity of the Suspect is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.