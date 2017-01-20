Meet Mr. Trump, the goat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Meet Mr. Trump, the goat

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Landry Benson and her goat, Mr. Trump (Source: Hayley Benson, cNews) Landry Benson and her goat, Mr. Trump (Source: Hayley Benson, cNews)
QULIN, MO (KFVS) -

This story has a couple of unique angles.

For one, how many kids do you know that would ask for a goat for their birthday?

Well, Landry Benson of Qulin, Missouri made the request and she got exactly what she wished for!

When Landry met her goat, she insisted he be named Mr. Trump.

According to Haley Benson, who gave us the photo of the pair, Mr. Trump frequently escapes and shows up at Landry's school!

No word on what plans Mr. Trump (the goat) plans to do to make his pasture great again.

