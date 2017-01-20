5 students from Cape Girardeau County perform at Inauguration - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 students from Cape Girardeau County perform at Inauguration

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Missouri State University Chorale outside the Capitol (Source: Missouri State University) The Missouri State University Chorale outside the Capitol (Source: Missouri State University)
Payton Beck, Jackson, MO native, performed at the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump. (Still image from CBS News live broadcast) Payton Beck, Jackson, MO native, performed at the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump. (Still image from CBS News live broadcast)
Michaela Lovig is on the far left (Still image from CBS News live broadcast) Michaela Lovig is on the far left (Still image from CBS News live broadcast)
Michaela Brady is from Doniphan, Mo. She sang with the Missouri State Univ. chorale. (Source: Michaela Brady) Michaela Brady is from Doniphan, Mo. She sang with the Missouri State Univ. chorale. (Source: Michaela Brady)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) -

You might have noticed a familiar face or two during a performance at the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.

Five students from Cape Girardeau County sang with the Missouri State University Chorale:

  • Peyton Beck, 2015 graduate of Jackson High School
  • Zachary Reece, 2015 graduate of Cape Central High School
  • Michaela Lovig, 2016 graduate of Cape Central High School
  • Ethan Pobst, 2014 graduate of Notre Dame High School
  • Claire Kidwell, 2015 graduate of Jackson High School

Michaela Brady, from Doniphan, Mo., was also in the Missouri State University chorale.

The group was introduced by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.

The chorale performed an original song, "Now We Belong."

You can click here to see more photos of the Missouri State Univ. chorale in Washington, D.C.

Michael Browne, professor emeritus of English at the University of Minnesota, and composer John Wykoff worked together on the music and lyrics. 

