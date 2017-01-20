Tractor trailer hits railroad overpass in Princeton, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tractor trailer hits railroad overpass in Princeton, KY

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Princeton Police Department) (Source: Princeton Police Department)
PRINCETON, KY (KFVS) -

Officers responded to the scene in Princeton, Kentucky after a tractor trailer hit a railroad overpass on Friday, January 20 at around 10:55 a.m.

According to Princeton police, Matthew L. Hafford, 37, of Paducah, was driving a 2015 Freightliner northbound when he hit a railroad overpass on South Jefferson Street.

No injuries were reported.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIDEO: Girl rescued after falling out of bus

    VIDEO: Girl rescued after falling out of bus

    Sunday, April 23 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-04-23 07:48:55 GMT
    Sunday, April 23 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-04-23 07:48:55 GMT

    The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.

    The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.

  • Fight between TX cashiers caught on video

    Fight between TX cashiers caught on video

    Sunday, April 23 2017 7:28 AM EDT2017-04-23 11:28:42 GMT
    Sunday, April 23 2017 7:28 AM EDT2017-04-23 11:28:42 GMT

    The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.

    The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.

  • Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:09:04 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    •   
Powered by Frankly