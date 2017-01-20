Tractor trailer hits railroad overpass in Princeton, KY

Native American Art filled the Francis E. Robinson Event Center in Perryville, Missouri where hundreds came out to learn about the culture of the Heartland's past.
Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Union County, Illinois on Saturday night.
Mike Leake allowed two runs over six innings and drove in two runs to lead St. Louis to a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, the Cardinals' sixth win in seven games.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, will sign HB 130 at St. Charles Community College on Monday, April 24 at 11 a.m.
Officials have released the name of the person killed in a fatal crash between a motorized bicycle and a Stoddard County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Saturday.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
