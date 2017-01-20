Tractor trailer hits railroad overpass in Princeton, KY

Officers responded to the scene in Princeton, Kentucky after a tractor trailer hit a railroad overpass on Friday, January 20 at around 10:55 a.m.

According to Princeton police, Matthew L. Hafford, 37, of Paducah, was driving a 2015 Freightliner northbound when he hit a railroad overpass on South Jefferson Street.

No injuries were reported.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.