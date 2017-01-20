Heartland Cooks: Andrea’s Taste of Chocolate Dessert Waffles & Strawberry Whipped Cream

Andrea Stephens is the Domestic Violence Program Coordinator with The Women's Center

Andrea and her staff help women and families with housing following a domestic violence incident or sexual assault. As it is in many homes, the kitchen in the heart of the shelter.

“We have families that come, they have their children and we have single women and this is the main place that you hang out because everyone cooks together and we eat together family style,” said Stephens. “So this is where everyone hangs out and talks and makes plans and does everything that they would do if they weren’t in a shelter.”

Andrea shares her recipe for Chocolate Dessert Waffles with Homemade Strawberry Whipped Cream ahead of the Center’s annual fundraiser that will help The Women’s Center continue provide services to the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Taste of Chocolate auction will be held Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Carbondale Civic Center. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

Ingredients:

(Waffles)

1 cup pancake mix

¼ cup cocoa

¾ cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

¾ cup milk

(Strawberry Whipped Cream)

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 teaspoons strawberry preserves

3 drops red food dye

1 teaspoon sugar

Directions:

In a medium mixing bowl add pancake mix, cocoa, sugar, vanilla and milk. Mix until smooth.

While waffle iron is heating, whisk heavy whipping cream 4-5 minutes until stiff peaks form.

Carefully stir in strawberry preserves, food dye and sugar and set aside.

Spray waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray and cook waffles until done.

Top cooked chocolate waffles with chocolate sundae sauce, strawberry whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

