Inauguration watch party held in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Inauguration watch party held in Cape Girardeau

Written by Bill Allen, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A celebratory watch party was held on Friday, January 20 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The watch party for the inauguration of President Donald Trump was at BG's.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly