HUNTED series premiere airs tonight

Nine teams of two go on the run as fugitives from highly skilled investigators with $250,000 on the line for each team that can last 28 days without being captured. As one team loses precious time trying to get out of town, another team’s plans may be undone by a no. 2 pencil, on the series premiere of HUNTED, immediately following the NFL’s AFC Championship game, tonight (9:00-10:00 PM – time is approximate after post-game coverage) on the KFVS12. The series moves to Wednesdays on Jan. 25, with a special two-hour episode, 7:00-9:00 PM. In subsequent weeks, it will air 7:00-8:00 PM.