NHRA Funny Car champion Robert Hight to appear at St. Louis Auto Show Saturday.

Robert Hight, the 2009 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car champion, will sign autographs from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the AAA Insurance booth at the St. Louis Auto Show.

Joey Logano’s No. 22 AAA Insurance Ford Fusion from the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series will also be on display.

The auto show will run from Thursday through Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Gateway Motorsports Park will have a large display area that will include a current Verizon IndyCar Series car, vintage Indianapolis 500 race cars and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series truck.

Fan will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for GMP’s inaugural INDYCAR 500 while at the show.

The Gateway Kartplex will bring its full-on racing karts to the Dome and show attendees will have the opportunity to race on the challenging, high-speed indoor road course.

The Saint Louis Auto Show fueled by Phillips 66 features more than 500 new cars, trucks, SUVs and luxury vehicles from more than 25 manufacturers all under one roof.

The show also will include drifting demonstrations by Vaughn Gittn JR. and the Million Dollar Mile and a Kids Zone.

