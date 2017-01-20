NHRA Funny Car champion Robert Hight to appear at St. Louis Auto Show Saturday.

Officials have released the name of the person killed in a fatal crash between a motorized bicycle and a Stoddard County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Saturday.
Patterns of Distinction – Security Matters will be held on April 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Murray State University.
Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Union County, Illinois on Saturday night.
An eastern Missouri family's dog has been impounded for disease monitoring after authorities say it mauled and hospitalized a 2-year-old girl and attacked the child's mother.
A college student has died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a track meet in suburban Chicago.
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
A Cincinnati-area teenager has been killed in an accident at a track and field competition near Chicago.
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.
