Annual Soybean Promotion Day to be held at Murray State

The 13th annual Soybean Promotion Day will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Murray State University.

Featured speakers will include Darin Newsom and Orion Samuelson. The event will also include seminars and a dinner at the CFSB Center beginning at 3:45 p.m.

This event is sponsored by Murray State's Hutson School of Agriculture and the Kentucky Soybean Board.

Admission is free, but advanced registration is required by calling (270)-809-3556 or emailing msusoypromoday@gmail.com.

