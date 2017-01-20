This week in music: 1985 Madonna

Let's turn back the clock to the days of big hair, spandex shorts and fingerless gloves.

We're talking about the 1980's--the days of MTV and boom boxes.

And on the final week of January, 1985 these were the songs you'd likely be listening to on the radio.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had George Michael at number five with Careless Whisper. The song was sometimes credited to Wham! featuring George Michael. It was actually Michael's first solo hit although he was still performing with Wham! at the time.

The duo of Earth Wind and Fire lead singer Philip Bailey and Phil Collins was at number four with Easy Lover. The video of the song got a lot of airplay on MTV. It was shot in London and it's about the making of a music video.

At number three was a band who had got its start in the late 1960's. Peter Cetera originally wrote You're the Inspiration for Kenny Rogers who ended up not recording the song. It went on to become a huge hit for Cetera 's band Chicago.

In the number two spot was a power ballad by the band Foreigner. I Want to Know What Love Is would go on to become the group's first and only number one hit. It was also a huge international hit topping the music charts in Great Britain, Australia, Canada and Sweden.

But on this week in '85, the Material Girl was holding down the top spot. Like a Virgin was Madonna's first number one hit. The song and video cemented her as a pop culture icon. Billboard puts Like a Virgin at number 95 on its All Time Hot 100 chart.

