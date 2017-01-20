State seeking new operator for Beaver Dam Service Area

Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Union County, Illinois on Saturday night.
Officials have released the name of the person killed in a fatal crash between a motorized bicycle and a Stoddard County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Saturday.
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a series of webinars focusing on the upcoming eclipse that is set to pass over the United States in August.
Comic con was back in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, April 22! Sci-fans packed the Osage Center from super hero enthusiasts to pop culture gurus.
At 6:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers located 30-year-old Dustin Lee Redmon in Paducah, Kentucky.
