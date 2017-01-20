January 23 celebrity birthdays

She's the daughter of 1950's sex symbol Jane Mansfield and bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay who began her acting career in the mid-1980's. She's best known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on TV's Law and Order: SVU.

Mariska Hargitay is 53 today.

He began his acting career on the soap opera General Hospital. But he soon starred in a hit TV show about a clever troubleshooting secret agent. TV's original MacGyver, Richard Dean Anderson is 67 today.

He's the pilot known for the "Miracle on the Hudson." Tom Hank's recently starred in a movie which told how he safely landed a passenger jet on the Hudson River in New York. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger is 66 today.

He's the lead singer for the band Cheap Trick. Their hits include: I Want You to Want Me, The Dream Police and The Flame. Robin Zander is 64 today.

