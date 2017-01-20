OVERNIGHT: Tractor-trailer catches on fire in Dexter

A tractor-trailer on fire caused road closures in Dexter.

The Dexter Police Department says crews responded to the fire at 11:50 p.m. and during that time Business 60 and AB were closed.

The semi was carrying fertilizer.

Investigators don't know what caused the fire.

The roads are back open and the driver was not injured in the fire.

