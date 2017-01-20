Four things to know on Friday 1/20

Officials have released the name of the person killed in a fatal crash between a motorized bicycle and a Stoddard County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Saturday.
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a series of webinars focusing on the upcoming eclipse that is set to pass over the United States in August.
Comic con was back in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, April 22! Sci-fans packed the Osage Center from super hero enthusiasts to pop culture gurus.
At 6:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers located 30-year-old Dustin Lee Redmon in Paducah, Kentucky.
The fifth annual Chris Parson's Southeast Missouri SWAT Challenge kicked off Saturday, April 22 in Fredericktown, Missouri.
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.
