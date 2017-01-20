Four things to know on Friday 1/20

It's Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Your Friday forecast looks dreary, but at least it will be dry. Brian said we’ll be looking at gray skies for most of the day, but so far there’s no rain on the radar. FIRST ALERT: Saturday looks warm, in fact, we could reach record highs in the 60s. But Sunday is looking wet, wet, wet!

Making Headlines:

Trump Inauguration: In just a few hours, history will be made as Donald Trump takes the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States. Inauguration day traditionally begins with the president-elect attending a morning worship service. Then President Obama and the first lady will welcome President-elect Trump and his wife for tea at the white house. Before accompanying them to the capitol for the swearing in ceremony. Right after that, the Obama's will leave Washington and head to Palm Springs, California.

Overnight crash: A deadly two-vehicle crash in Paducah. Police said it happened at the intersection of John Puryear and Irvin Cobb Drive when a van smashed into a car. The woman who was driving the car was killed. Her name is not being released at this time. Two men were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Tractor-trailer fire: A tractor-trailer on fire caused road closures in Dexter. The Dexter Police Department says crews responded to the fire at 11:50 p.m. and during that time Business 60 and AB were closed. The semi was carrying fertilizer. Investigators don't know what caused the fire. The roads are back open and the driver was not injured in the fire.

Breaking: In Australia, three people have been killed and at least 20 others injured after a car plowed into Pedestrians in Melbourne.

Police arrested the driver following the incident. Officials said the act was deliberate. The incident sparks new concerns over terrorists using vehicles to strike crowds. Last year, terrorists used trucks to run down people in Germany and France.

