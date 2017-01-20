Four things to know on Friday 1/20

Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Union County, Illinois on Saturday night.
Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Union County, Illinois on Saturday night.
Officials have released the name of the person killed in a fatal crash between a motorized bicycle and a Stoddard County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Saturday.
Officials have released the name of the person killed in a fatal crash between a motorized bicycle and a Stoddard County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Saturday.
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a series of webinars focusing on the upcoming eclipse that is set to pass over the United States in August.
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a series of webinars focusing on the upcoming eclipse that is set to pass over the United States in August.
Comic con was back in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, April 22! Sci-fans packed the Osage Center from super hero enthusiasts to pop culture gurus.
Comic con was back in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, April 22! Sci-fans packed the Osage Center from super hero enthusiasts to pop culture gurus.
At 6:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers located 30-year-old Dustin Lee Redmon in Paducah, Kentucky.
At 6:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers located 30-year-old Dustin Lee Redmon in Paducah, Kentucky.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.