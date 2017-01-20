Late start classes available at WKCTC

It’s not too late to register for spring classes at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

“With 116 late start classes, we have seats waiting for students who want to begin classes now,” said Nate Slaton, WKCTC vice president of enrollment. “We have classes that range in length from 4 weeks to 16 weeks and all places in between.”

A full list of late start class offerings can be found on the college website by clicking here.

WKCTC offers more than 250 associate degrees, diploma and certificate options with multiple career pathways in 48 academic and technical programs.

WKCTC online courses offer students the opportunity to pursue their educational goals at convenient times and locations.

Students can enroll for classes anytime with the college’s Learn on Demand option, a modular format with flexible start dates.

More information about WKCTC’s online learning opportunities can be found by clicking here.

Students can visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu to submit a free admissions application by selecting the red Apply Now link at the top of the page. Students submitting an application online must still register for classes.

Students can also come to campus to register for classes in the WKCTC Advising Center located in the Anderson Building, room 106.

Advisers are available to help with the registration process, financial aid and assistance in creating an academic plan to help students reach their academic goals. Advising Center hours are Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call 1-(855) GO-WKCTC.

