Police ID Paducah woman who died in crash

The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash on Thursday night, January 19 on Paducah’s south side was arrested on charges of murder.

Police have identified the Paducah, Kentucky woman who died in a crash on Thursday evening, January 19.

According to Paducah police, Honey R. Hastings, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses told them that a Honda Accord, driven by Hastings, was in a right-turn lane of John Puryear Drive, about to turn right onto Irvin Cobb Drive.

They said a Honda Odyssey driven by Robert C. Thomas, 24, was going east on Irvin Cobb Drive at a high rate of speed when it hit Hastings' car broadside in the driver's door.

Thomas and his three passengers, a 22 year old; a 3 year old; and a 1 year old, were taken to a Paducah hospital.

Police say Thomas and the 22-year-old passenger reported incapacitating injuries and the children were checked and then released.

McCracken County Coroner Dan Sims said an autopsy was performed on Hastings on Friday morning at the Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash who has not already talked to police is asked to call Det. Nathan Young at 270-444-8553.

