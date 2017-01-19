ISP: 1 injured after two-car crash in Williamson Co., IL

One person was injured on Thursday night after a two-car crash at around 7:19 p.m. in Williamson County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, Dustin Basler, 19, of Marion, was traveling east on Route 13 approaching the Route 148 intersection.

Jawaun Monroe, 21, of St. Clairsville, California, was traveling west on Route 13 and was attempting to turn south onto Route 148.

Monroe turned south onto Route 148 and into the path of Basler.

Basler struck Monroe near the front passenger area, causing major damage to both vehicles.

A passenger in Monroe's vehicle suffered major injuries and was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center.

Route 148 northbound at Route 13 was closed for approximately one hour during the investigation.

The Energy Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Herrin Fire and Rescue, and several EMS Crews assisted the ISP.

